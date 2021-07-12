A still from the original Suriya-led blockbuster Image Credit:

Fasten your seat belts. South Indian actor Suriya’s Tamil blockbuster ‘Soorarai Pottru’, based on the inspiring life of budget airline Air Deccan’s founder, will get a Bollywood makeover.

According to a statement, the film will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original. The casting for the Hindi adaptation is yet to be finalised.

Apart from getting good reviews and latching a 9.1 rating on IMDb, this film was among the 10 Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards and was also sent for screening at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Suriya in 'Soorarai Pottru’

“I was instantly drawn to the story of Soorarai Pottru, the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the New India of the 90s. I’m grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi. I hope this official Hindi remake also gets the same love as the original,” said director Kongara in a statement.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, the subject of the film Captain G R Gopinath is equally thrilled at this development.

“When Sudha first came to me with the idea of telling the story of my journey, I instantly agreed because of the sincerity with which she wanted to make the film as well as about the possibility of my journey inspiring young entrepreneurs, especially from rural towns and villages with meagre resources to chase their dreams and passions. I have been overwhelmed with the response to ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and now eagerly look forward to the film’s Hindi adaptation,” said Gopinath in a statement.