Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Dilip Kumar as an actor with 'unparalleled brilliance'. As soon as the death of Kumar due to age-related ailments at 98 emerged, the top Indian leader tweeted: "Dilip Kumarji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends, innumerable admirers. RIP."
While Dilip Kumar, 98, due to age-related ailments in Mumbai, his death still rattled the Bollywood film industry who looked up to him as one of the greatest legends. While Akshay Kumar called him a true hero, actor Ajay Devgn claimed he was unprepared for Kumar's passing away. Often called the tragedy king of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar's loss was felt by actors and talents spanning several generations. According to reports, the actor's last rites will be performed with full-state honours.
Akshay Kumar was one of the first few stars to tweet about the idol and pay tribute to one of the most greatest and long-enduring idols. He tweeted:"To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar sir has taken the entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti."
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan described Kumar as an "institution" and said the actor defined Indian cinema forever. He tweeted: "An institution has gone ... Whenever the history of Indian cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar' and 'after Dilip Kumar'. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to his family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened."
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt reminisced about the good times that he spent with Kumar over the years. He tweeted: "So many special moments with Dilip Saab... He was like a father figure in my life. A huge loss for the film fraternity and for all of us, we have lost a legend today. My deepest condolences to Sairaji. May God give her strength in this tough time."
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took a moment to look back on his encounter with the legend and tweeted: "Shared many moments with the legend ... Shared some very personal, some on stage. Yet nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji."
Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi tweeted about how she didn't know how to mourn the loss of Dilip Kumar. She described him as a hero that left her spell bound as an audience. She tweeted: "The Greatest ... Ever. Grateful to have witnessed on-screen and be spell-bound by your genius."
Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan turned nostalgic as she remembered Kumar with a mixture of reverence and respect. She tweeted: "I must have been all of four years old when I saw my first stampede. @TheDilipKumar had walked into a wedding reception, the guests went mad, especially the women, the stage broke. There was hysteria. #Legend. My deepest condolences to #Sairaji and his family. His legacy continues."
Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar put up a succinct tweet and wrote: "Deepest condolences to Sairaji and family."
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon described Kumar as one of the kindest souls that she knew. She tweeted: "A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled. A true giant, a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar. OmShanti."
Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar described Kumar as his ultimate "childhood hero". He tweeted: "You were the sole inspiration for me to get into films. From an Actor to an Institution you effortlessly crossed into Immortality decades ago. Today as you start your final journey let me say - never ever will there be another like you Sir. #DilipKumar."
South Indian actor Prakash Raj described Dilip Kumar as an actor who lived a full life. He tweeted: "A legend ... an inspiration ... thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji. RIP."
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit paid tribute to the actor by looking back on her encounter with Kumar fondly. She claims that she was fortunate enough to interact with the star personally. She tweeted: "I was fortunate to have spent some time with him both on & off screen and I'll cherish those memories forever. Praying for the peace of his departed soul & my heartfelt condolence to the family."
Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar seemed heartbroken that her beloved 'Yusuf bhai' had left behind her grieving younger sister. The two legends have always shared a close bond and considered each other as siblings from different mothers. On learning about Kumar's death, she tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates to how an era has ended and how she's yet to gain closure from the loss. She thanked him for giving her some beautiful memories to cherish over the years.
Character actor Manoj Joshi said he was saddened by the demise of Dilip Kumar. He tweeted: "One of the greatest actor and doyen of Indian cinema. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi described Kumar as a reference point for most actors to gauge their own talents and thanked him for entertaining the movie-mad Indians for decades. "From God we have come and to Him is our return. The greatest Indian actor (in most opinions) legend, and #OG passes on. An inspiration and reference for most actors after him. Thankfully, he will be alive in the wonderful world of cinema. Thank you and #RIP."
Indian actor Vijay Varma believes that there may not be Indian actor that rival Kumar's talents and charisma. He tweeted: "Both and institution and a scholar in artistic pursuit. There will never be anyone like you. Rest in glory King Dilipb Kumar."
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol described Kumar's absence as the 'end of an era' and said that the actor will always be missed.
South Indian actor and idol Chiranjeevi Konidela posted a black and white image of his encounter with Kumar. He tweeted: "An era comes to an END in the Indian film industry. Deeply saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar saab. One of the greatest actors India has ever produced. An acting institution and a national treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades. May his soul rest in peace."
Bollywood singer Adnan Sami posted a series of images where he is seen with Kumar in several stages of his life. He tweeted: "I admired him as an actor & respected him as he was my father's first cousin from Peshawar. Therefore I called him Yusuf 'Lala'. He was very loving to me. 'Khuda Paiman Lala Jan'."
Indian politician Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his extensive vocabulary, wrote that "immortals never die". He also tweeted: "Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only out the lamp because the dawn has come" #Dilip Kumar's work shines on, wrote Tharoor.
Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee hoped that Kumar would rest in peace. He tweeted: "No one like you! Have a great journey from here on Master. Rest in peace."
Actor Gulshan Devaiah felt that the late actor Dilip Kumar was brilliant at the way he delivered dialogues in his film. He tweeted: "Possibly the best articulator of dialogue in Hindi cinema & an all time legend. Good bye sir!"
Like most Indian actor, Suniel Shetty also felt that Kumar's death spelt the end of an era. He tweeted: "Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in peace."
