Onam 2020 is turning into a muted affair due to the social-distancing restrictions in Kerala, but several stars still took a stab at spending time with their families and feasting on a lavish spread that is traditionaly eaten on a banana leaf. For those in the dark, Onam is the harvest festival celebrated mostly in Kerala and among Malayalis across the globe. The festivities are spread over 10 days and culminates today, with a grand feast on September 2. Here’s a look at the stars who are celebrating Onam this year in their unique style:
Indrajith Sukumaran and Poornima Indrajith: Dressed in white and gold Kerala sari, actor Indrajith’s family treated their fans to a family image of all of them in Kerala attire. Host and entrepreneur Poornima, who owns her own clothing line in Kerala, wore a trendy white and gold striped blouse along with a golden sari. Her young children also put their best foot forward sartorially.
Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is popular down South India, also wished her legion of fans Happy Onam. ‘May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love and peace into our lives.”
Nyla Usha: The Dubai-based Malayali actress and RJ wondered how her fans are celebrating the harvest festival this year. Dressed in a feral sari with bottle green piping, she wrote: “Onam dressed happy me, How are the preparations going at your homes?’. Traditionally, every Malayali household prepares an Onam sadya eaten on a banana leaf and wear new clothes to mark the harvest festival.
Priyamani: The actress posted a series of photographs of her in a salwar made from white and gold cotton. The outfit, which is inspired from the Kerala set sari fabric, seems to be a hit with her fans. She also posted picture of her in a traditional Kerala sari along with gold jewels. “Here’s wishing you everyone a happy Onam,” posted Priyamani on Facebook.
Mohanlal: The legendary Malayali actor shared an image of him making a floral carpet on his Facebook page. The actor was dressed in a traditional mundu with gold piping and a giant clay lamp was lit in the background. Making floral carpets in your homes are a mainstay of Onam and Mohanlal paid his homage to those rituals. He also took to Twitter to wish his fans: ”My heartfelt Onam greetings to all #Onam2020 #Onam.”
Kunhacko Boban and family: The actor shared a family portrait of his loved ones. Dressed in mundu and tunic, he urged all fans to celebrate Onam in a safe manner. His wife and child were also dressed in ethnic Kerala clothes.
Meera Anil and husband’s first Onam: Comedy Stars host and anchor Meera Anil is celebrating her first Onam with her new husband and is keen to make it a memorable one. In an interview with Times Of India, she said she’s excited about receiving her first Onam gift from her better half and is hoping that it’s a grand Kerala sari with beige and gold detailing. “So, I am planning to cook a full-fledged Sadya for him, the traditional Onam Thali. I dream of standing next to him and watch him taste it and comment about the level of salt in it. … Onam is the festival of togetherness. So, we are also planning to have a small get-together with family,” said Anil during that interview.
Prithviraj: The actor, who is has been showing off his gym-toned body of late, stuck to the same brief. He posted a shirtless, sculpted picture of him at the gym along with a caption which said: “Probably going to look a bit different after the paayasam [dessert served on Onam feast]. The actor later put up a traditional portrait of him wishing his fans ‘Happy Onam’ along with the hashtag
Ranjini Haridas: Popular Malayali anchor and host of awards show Ranjini Haridas channeled the inner ‘malayali manga’ in her and posted an image of her in a traditional Kerala sari.
Nivin Pauly: Take a leaf from how Malayalam heartthrob Nivin Pauly has dressed this onam. The actor wished his fans by sharing picture of him in Mundu and ivory silk shirt, the go-to outfit from most Malayali men today.
