Actress Rasika Dugal wants to do a series on the forgotten authors of India and says it is important that their thoughts and stories be kept alive.

“While preparing and promoting Manto, I realised that there are so many people who are eager to share what they have read and what resonated with them about Manto and others who have been inspired to read Manto after getting to know about the film,” she said, referring to the biopic about the writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

“There is a wealth of literature from that time, from Manto and so many of his contemporaries — Ismat Chugtai, Krishan Chandar, Rajinder Singh Bedi and so many more. I think it is important that their thoughts and stories be kept alive with the youth,” Dugal said in a statement.

The 33-year-old’s latest big screen outing was in Manto alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.