“When it comes to a person’s journey as an actor, you know and hear about the success stories. But with every success story, there are many tales of failure that are never highlighted. Massage will touch upon the tale of a person who comes to Mumbai to become an actor, but doesn’t get a break in the industry… He then gets a job as a masseur… This monologue is a Charlie Chaplin take on a star hopeful’s trials. There’s humour and pathos in Massage.”