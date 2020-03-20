Rajkummar Rao Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: As Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao clocked 10 years in the industry on Thursday, the actor shared an emotional note, thanking all the co-actors, directors, producers, writers and the audience across the world.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to celebrate the 10-year journey in Bollywood. He shared a post in which he captured the characters played by him in the glorious period.

He captioned the post as "It's been 10 years for me in the industry. A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid and to actually see it coming alive is nothing but blessings. Big thanks to all my Co-actors, directors, producers, writers & technicians & Many thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers all across the world. It wouldn't have been possible without ur love & support. Thank you my KarmaBhoomi #Mumbai. It's just a humble beginning for me. I'll always try to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work."

