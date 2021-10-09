Neha Kakkar Live Coca-Cola Arena on the 8th Oct 2021 Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal / Gulf News

The live concert scene may have taken a beating due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar made us forget that sobering spell with songs laced with infectious energy at a concert in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

The singer, who performed to a packed house on October 8, was armed with a rich repertoire of her hit songs including ‘Dilbar’, ‘Kaanta Laga’, ‘Seeti Mare’ and ‘London Thumkada’ from Bollywood blockbusters.

Kakkar made her fans wait past 10pm to hit the stage on an evening that kicked off around 8.30pm with an elaborate opening act, but she made good the moment she appeared on stage.

She began her set with romantic ballads and as the night progressed, the tempo of her songs increased and culminated with her hit club anthems. While singing the Punjabi ballads, she spoke about her beloved husband who has been the biggest cheerleader in her life.

Neha Kakkar Live Coca-Cola Arena on the 8th Oct 2021 Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal / Gulf News

Although her songs packed a punch, the concertgoers had to adhere to being seated all through the night which meant that her danceable numbers lost a bit of their edge. But she promised that she will return to Dubai again, hopefully at a time when concertgoers can be up on their feet dancing.

This time around, everybody made peace with waving hands in their air and lighting up their phones to show their appreciation for her robust ribald hits.

Stebin Ben opened for Neha Kakkar in Dubai Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal / Gulf News

As most artists, Kakkar — who is widely followed on social media — saved the best for last.

Her rendition of ‘London Thumkada’ from Kangana Ranaut’s career-defining film ‘Queen’ was a class act. Her cheerful persona was the much-needed antidote to the lull in the concert scene in the last two years. And for her fans, the charm and appeal of watching her perform live was the biggest bonus.

It’s official, nothing beats a singer performing live with psychedelic lights and stage settings flashing around her.

A overview of the Neha Kakkar concert in Dubai Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal / Gulf News