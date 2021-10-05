1 of 8
Why exactly is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan behind bars? Aryan was among the eight people who were detained and interrogated over 22 hours on October 3 following a drug bust aboard a cruise ship that was bound for Goa on October 2; Aryan and two others were formally arrested a day later.
Where does Aryan Khan’s case stand now? The 23-year-old will remain in NCB custody until October 7 with reports that the organization may ask for an extension until October 11.
Is Aryan the only one arrested in the drug bust? No, two others were also arrested with Aryan. Now, according to the latest update, the court has remanded four other persons to the custody of the NCB until October 11. The anti-drugs agency has so far arrested 12 people, including Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant after raiding the Goa-bound ship on Saturday.
Does the NCB have a solid case? In a report by NDTV, the NCB has claimed an international cartel is apparently involved in this drug nexus rampant in Mumbai and having Aryan in custody will help their case. In its remand application, the NCB has also stated that ‘shocking incriminating material has been found on his [Aryan’s] phone in the form of pictures’, which talks about ‘procuring in bulk for further distribution.’ Following Aryan’s arrest, Mumbai police has also told the media that the NCB has also nabbed two drug peddlers directly linked to the case.
Is Aryan cooperating with the NCB? Multiple media reports quoting NCB officials have stated Aryan has been cooperating with the cops and has been answering all the questions put forth by the investigating team. He has also reportedly given a four-page written statement to the cops.
Being a star kid must come with privileges in a cell? Actually, no. According to multiple media reports, aside from a change of clothes that was provided by the family, Aryan has not been getting any special privileges as far as his food is concerned. It has been reported that as getting food requires special permission from the court, Aryan has been eating food supplied at the NCB mess. His mother Gauri was also reported coming to the NCB guesthouse with several packets of food from McDonalds but was turned away.
Has Aryan or his family issued an official statement? At this moment, no official statement has been issued by either Aryan or his family.
Is Aryan’s arrest a vendetta against Shah Rukh Khan? Amidst calls of a witch hunt from people like Congress leader and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, NCB’s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede broke his silence and refuted such stories in a statement to ETimes, claiming neither Shah Rukh nor his family were being targeted. “We are not targeting anyone at all. We have nothing against him. We have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months. Out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. How can you say that we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug related criminals,” he told the Indian daily.
