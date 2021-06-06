1 of 9
From getting eliminated from Indian Idol in 2005 to judging the same reality show years later, few singers have had a journey quite like Neha Kakkar. Lets take a look.
She's gave her powerful voice to songs as diverse as "Kaala Chashma" and "London Thumakda," as well as more current ones like "Dilbar" and "The Hook Up Song." She has a huge following base not only on social media but also in real life.
Taking Bollywood industry by storm. Neha is already one of the most followed Indians on Instagram with 37 million followers.
Neha went through a difficult period in 2018 when she split up with the love of her life, but her friends and family were by her side as pillars of strength. She never let her profession suffer, and she handled everything with ease.She has set some huge goals for us all with her #MySignatureMyMark moments in life, from overcoming confidence concerns to gracefully addressing a personal life tragedy.
In the year 2006, she took part in the reality TV show Indian Idol Season 2 and her life changed for the better. Even though she did not win the contest, she left a lasting impression on the judges and millions of spectators with her vocal prowess.
Talking about her transition, the 33-year-old has shed a lot of weight in comparison to her previous appearance. Not only has Neha's appearance changed dramatically in recent years, her fashion taste never fail to impress us!
