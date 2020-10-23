1 of 8
The pre-wedding ceremonies of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have started, with pictures of the Mehndi and Haldi rituals going viral on Friday. They are reportedly getting married today in New Delhi.
Image Credit: Instagram
2 of 8
In another image, Neha flashes a smile while mehndi is being applied on her hands and legs.
Image Credit: Instagram
3 of 8
For the haldi ritual, Neha is dressed in a plain yellow saree while Rohanpreet complements her look in a yellow kurta.
Image Credit: Instagram
4 of 8
A few days ago, Neha had shared pictures of Rohanpreet proposing to her. In the photos, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a red heart-shaped placard that reads: "Will you marry me?"
Image Credit: Instagram
5 of 8
The couple clearly are very much in love - they've gone so far as to make goofy videos just for fun.
Image Credit: Instagram
6 of 8
The couple also shared a video from their roka - or pre-engagement - ceremony where they can be seen dancing the evening away.
Image Credit: Instagram
7 of 8
Pink was the colour of the night.
Image Credit: Instagram
8 of 8
Reportedly, the two met on the sets of their recently released music video, 'Nehu da vyah'.
Image Credit: Instagram