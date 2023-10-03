Moviegoers do not have to wait for long now to watch Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi- starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ with makers rescheduling the release date of the upcoming thriller.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Tuesday.

He wrote, “KATRINA KAIF - VIJAY SETHUPATHI: ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ TO ARRIVE ONE WEEK EARLY... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time. #MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages [#Hindi and #Tamil] with different supporting actors. Produced by #RameshTaurani, #JayaTaurani, #SanjayRoutray and #KewalGarg.#TipsFilms #MatchboxPictures.”

Katrina had announced the release date a day after her birthday .

Taking to Instagram, Tips Films shared a poster featuring Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi in their intense avatar along with a release announcement.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023.”

Instead of hitting the theatres on December 15, now ‘Merry Christmas’ is to arrive one week early.

So mark your calendars for December 8.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Merry Christmas' stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures present ‘Merry Christmas’, a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. With the promise that it’s as different from those films as they are from each other.

‘Merry Christmas’ is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.