Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Supplied

Kangana Ranaut recently raised a social media storm with her recent criticism of Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. She insists she hasn’t said anything out of line.

“I didn’t think I have taken any ‘panga’ (messed with) on this matter (with them). I think it’s high time to stop calling out people and to see their expressions or views in an outrageous manner. I have not said anything that is out of the line. It’s my own perception of the situations, and there is nothing outrageous about it. I think every time a girl expresses herself, there are a lot of reactions from her surroundings. I think we just have to take it easy,” said Ranaut at a promotional event for her film ‘Panga’, out now in the UAE and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Deepika Padukone, one of the highest-paid and best-known actresses in Bollywood, in Mumbai, India, Jan. 2, 2020. Padukone’s new movie, “Chhapaak,” highlights the activism of survivors of acid attacks. Image Credit: NYT

Earlier, Ranaut had criticised Padukone over a promotional video the latter had posted on TikTok, to promote her film ‘Chhapaak’. Padukone, who plays an acid attack survivor in her film, was seen in the video asking a budding make-up artits to don the look. Social media trolled the actress for being insensitive and reducing their trauma and pain into a cosmetic look for promotional gig for her film.

Meanwhile Khan drew widespread flak while speaking of his new release, the historical drama ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, also out in the UAE, where he plays the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan during the GQ India Men of the year Award 2016 ceremony, in Mumbai, on Sept 27, 2016. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

In a recent interview, Khan was quoted as saying: “I don’t think this is history [referring to his film]. I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one.”

Ranaut retorted saying people were following “smaller narratives” they had created to suit themselves.

Ranaut and Khan worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2017 release, ‘Rangoon’. At that time, both were on cordial terms. Meanwhile, Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, who herself is an acid attack survivor, had earlier appreciated Padukone’s efforts to highlight the issue oon screen.