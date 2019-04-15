Actor expect that the next five years will be good for him

Indian Bollywood actor John Abraham poses during the announcement for the Hindi film Dishoom directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala,in Mumbai on April 18, 2016. / AFP / STR Image Credit: AFP

John Abraham says he has benefited as an actor by venturing into movie production.

“Since the day I became a producer, my performance as an actor has seen a huge quantum leap and that’s simply because as an actor I wasn’t getting to do the films I really wanted to do or wanted the audience to see. So when I became a producer, not only did I start producing films like I did, but I also brought in something like ‘RAW’, for example, to act in,” Abraham said.

‘RAW’, playing now in the UAE, sees him play multiple avatars in the role of a spy. It comes after the success of his films ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ and ‘Satyameva Jayate’.

“My best is yet to come. The next five years are very defining for me because I know what I have been researching on, I know what I have on hand and I know where I am going to take my production house JA Entertainment, myself as an actor and other actors who we have introduced in the industry, like Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Vicky Donor’,” Abraham said. “I know we are going to get other actors in the industry and I know we are going to change the trajectory of the way people look at actors, scripts and films. That’s very important.”

His next projects include action thriller ‘Batla House’, based on the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

Abraham will also work in a film about motorcycles, apart from planning an action franchise, as well as a football-oriented film ‘1911’. Adding a dash of fun in his filmography will be ‘Pagalpanti’.

“I think it’s a great time for me. It’s a purple patch for me,” he added. “I could have said this 15 years ago, but it never was. Today it is because the audience preferences have finally come to the forefront. Filmmakers are succumbing to what the audience wants rather than throwing [bad films] at the audiences and the audiences have become brave enough to throw [bad films] out of the window. So, it’s fantastic.”

Action is one genre that Abraham takes seriously.

“I want to change the way action heroes are seen in this country because I believe action heroes are not about six-pack abs, bulging biceps and stunts. They should have vulnerability and that’s what I think we miss to a large extent here [in India]. That’s what I intend to change here in this country, and I will do it in my own way,” the actor said. “There is also a series that we want to go on the digital medium with. We are working on it as of now.”

As for ‘1911’, he said it is being developed actively.

“Nikkhil Advani will direct it. It will have an ensemble cast in it... It has me and another hero in it, and a few other characters in it. I think we will go on floors by the end of the year or beginning of early next year,” he added.

Considering Abraham is a football fanatic and owns Indian Super League (ISL) football team NorthEast United FC, can we expect to see some real sportsmen in the film?