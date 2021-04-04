Tiger Shroff in poster of Rambo Image Credit: GN Archives

The Bollywood remake of ‘Rambo’ was announced amidst much fanfare at Cannes 2017, with Tiger Shroff greenlit to slip on Sylvester Stallone’s bandana in the action thriller.

Yet, four years later and the story doing the rounds in Bollywood right now is that Shroff is being replaced in the remake by none other than ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas, with director Siddharth Anand also letting things play out and concentrating on his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ instead.

However, Shroff himself has broken his silence on the rumours in a chat with entertainment portal Spotboye and denied such stories. “Rubbish. Where on earth is this coming from and why?,” was the response by the ‘Baaghi’ star.

Sylvester Stallone in Rambo: Last Blood Image Credit: IMDB

Even as this settles matters, this isn’t the first time such stories have been floated. Earlier, when the film was first announced, it was stated that Hrithik Roshan was first offered the role but he chose to decline the project. However, Anand had denied the rumour in 2017 itself saying that he had only spoken to Roshan about it because he was a good friend and but had no intention of casting him.

“Hrithik and I have an equation or a relationship which is of great trust and respect, and the fact is that we are constantly talking about doing something together,” Anand told IANS at the time. “Hrithik and I were clear we wouldn’t do another remake immediately after ‘Bang Bang!’ [the official adaptation of ‘Knight and Day’].”

The original Hollywood franchise starred Stallone as John Rambo, a troubled Vietnam War veteran and former US Army Special Forces soldier. There have been five films released so far in the series: ‘First Blood’, ‘Rambo: First Blood Part II’, ‘Rambo III’, ‘Rambo’ and ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ that came out in 2019.

Anand is also busy with his film ‘Fighter’, which teams up Roshan with Deepika Padukone that is set to release on September 30, 2022.