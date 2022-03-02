1 of 9
Other than his dance skills and killer physique, there's not much fans know about Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. We compiled some lesser-known facts about the ‘Heropanti’ actor in celebration of his birthday on March 2. He turned 32.
Image Credit: Instagram/tigerjackieshroff
2 of 9
Tiger's name was originally not 'Tiger': Jackie Shroff’s son's birth name is Jai Hemant Shroff. In an interview with a news portal, his dad reportedly said that as a kid Tiger would bite everyone, so they changed his name.
Image Credit: Insta/apnabhidu
3 of 9
Tiger’s lineage is truly global. His grandmother, Jackie’s mother, is a Turk from Kazakhstan while his mum Ayesha's mother is from Belgium. Jackie's father Kakubhai Shroff is from Gujarat and Ayesha's dad was Bengali.
Image Credit: Insta/ayeshashroff
4 of 9
Tiger Shroff’s commitment to fitness is an inspiration to many people, including his own family members. His sister Krishna, an MMA fighter, once said he was the reason for her focus on fitness.
Image Credit:
5 of 9
Tiger has famous friends whom he has known since he was a kid. ‘Baaghi’ co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger, for instance, share a close bond; in fact, Tiger once said he had a schoolboy crush on the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress.
Image Credit: Insta/tigerjackieshroff
6 of 9
Tiger’s first love isn’t acting, it’s sports, football in particular – scroll through his Instafeed and you’d find a happy Tiger hitting those goals.
Image Credit: Insta/tigerjackieshroff
7 of 9
Tiger’s got a tonne of favourite stars, but his most favourite is Aamir Khan. And Khan is impressed by Tiger too, so much so that he wanted to launch him Bollywood. Failing that, Khan is the one who dropped trailer of his debut film, ‘Heropanti’.
Image Credit: Insta/tige shroff
8 of 9
Disha Patani’s birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff is all things love. Taking to Instagram, Disha penned a heartfelt post for Tiger. In the note, the ‘Malang’ star could not resist praising Tiger. “Happiest b’day my best friend.. thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul.. you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff,” she wrote, adding an adorable video of Tiger flashing his million-dollar smile.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/tigerjackieshroff and Instagram.com/dishapatni
9 of 9
Tiger and Patani have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They spark speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other.
Image Credit: Insta/tiger.disha.universe