Krishna Kaul, aka Krsna. Image Credit: Instagram

Indian rapper Krishna Kaul, who goes by Krsna, on September 10 took to Twitter to claim that IPL’s spirited anthem of 2020 ‘Aayenge Hum Waapas’ has been plagiarised from his 2017 work ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas’.

The claim has been dismissed by the IPL anthem composer Pranav Ajayrao Malpe as “completely false”.

The ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ — an upbeat song showing cricket fans enjoying a game after a grim summer — was released on September 6 in anticipation of the IPL matches which will kick off on September 19 in the UAE.

“Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas’ and created ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS,” tweeted Kaul. The Delhi-based rapper topped up his claim another tweet.

“This is scary! I just got word that ‘Music Composer’s Association of India’ has suggested that plagiarisation of Hip Hop songs is permissible in their opinion because all hip hop songs sound the same. Shabaash! Tumhara khoon khoon, hamara khoon paani! [Great stuff! Your blood is blood, while blood is water] #IPLanthemcopied,” tweeted Kaul.

But Malpe maintains that his work is original and has dismissed Kaul’s claims with: “Aayenge Hum Wapas’ is an original composition created by me and my team through hard work and efforts. It has not been inspired by any other artiste’s work. This fact has been confirmed by the Music Composers Association Of India.”

Kaul’s accusatory tweets are gaining traction with a legion of music and cricket fans supporting the original composer and trolling the BCCI for allegedly copying the song.

“Very wrong of IPL to plagiarize @realkrsna’s song ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas’ without letting the artist even know about it and and without giving him any credits at all ! This is not done! #IplAnthemCopied #ShameOnIpl @DisneyPlusHS @IPL,” tweeted a user.