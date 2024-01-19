Her birthday bash was attended by Salman Khan, Helen, and Arpita Khan, among others.

Arbaaz and Shura married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24 at the latter's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

Newly weds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan on their wedding day

The entire family and close friends gathered to celebrate her special day.

Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Vatsal Seth, Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique, Chunky Panday, and Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja were also present to attend the party.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan made a stylish entry and grabbed the attention of everyone present there. The newlyweds smiled for the photographers and even cut a cake together to celebrate her 31st birthday.

Salman Khan didn't miss out and he arrived in style to attend her birthday celebration.

Salim Khan's wives, Helen and Salma Khan, were also present at the birthday party.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan also attended the party. While posing for the media in his black and white outfit, he also engaged them in some banter.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor was also seen attending the gala night. He looked good in jeans and a black t-shirt, which he paired with a denim jacket.

Actor Chunky Panday was also among the guests.

The Khans' sister, Arpita Khan, arrived with her two children. She looked lovely in her red and black outfit.

Earlier, actor Arbaaz Khan shared a mushy picture to wish his wife on her birthday with a sweet note.

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz penned a note, which read, "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older actually very very old when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I'm reminded that saying " Qubool Hai " to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back ."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.Raveena Tandon dropped several heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday shura."

After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram and announced his sacred union with Shura via a heartfelt Instagram post.

"In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?] Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote. The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.