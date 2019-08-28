Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Farah Khan said that her father, film producer Kamran Khan, died penniless after his movies flopped at the box-office, which is why she feels responsible as a filmmaker that everyone involved in the filmmaking business should make money when a film is released.

“I would rather have exhibitors and theatre owners give me an award saying my movies are making money for everybody. I think, for me, that is important as a filmmaker. My father was a producer and he died penniless because his movies flopped. So, I always feel it’s my responsibility as a filmmaker (to ensure) everyone makes money when my movie is released — be it the samosawaala or theatres owners,” said Khan.

The choreographer-turned-filmmaker has directed commercial blockbusters such as ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Happy New Year’, and her only below-expectation release at the box-office was the 2010 film, ‘Tees Maar Khan’.

When why filmmakers are making lesser mainstream entertainers in the lines of Prakash Mehra and Manmohan Desai — whose films used to be big in the seventies and the eighties — Khan said: “I think those are big shoes to fill. People are making big movies but they are scared to make these big musicals because filmmakers constantly feels that if they will do something (in that genre) then critics will criticise them. But Rohit [Shetty] and I are the two filmmakers who want to make happy and entertaining movies like the ones we used to watch in our childhood days.”

Khan said entertainers can have good stories, too. “You can’t say that entertaining films don’t have content. Rohit [Shetty] makes movies that are completely enjoyable. They have a social message and they are not vulgar, and same goes with me. It’s just that we like to make larger-than-life films, which is a diminishing trend at the moment,” she pointed out.

Ever since Khan announced her collaboration with Shetty, there were speculations that they were out to remake the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Satte Pe Satta’ (1982). Speculations were also rife that Hrithik Roshan had been approached for the lead role.