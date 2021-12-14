Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan

The pandemic is still very much a reality that is now taking a bite out of Bollywood with a spate of cases emerging in recent days.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed that she and close friend Amrita Arora had tested positive for COVID-19, which was followed by news reports that celebrities Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan had also been affected.

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/amuaroraofficial

A day later, Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) landed at filmmaker Karan Johar’s home to reportedly sanitise his place while he remains in isolation based on the information that a party hosted by him had resulted in several of his close celebrity friends being affected.

As news broke about Kapoor Khan’s diagnosis, the actress finally issued a statement on her social media clarifying her stance while her spokesperson refuted stories that she had been flouting COVID-19 norms, as stated by a BMC official who was quoted by ANI.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Image Credit: PTI

“I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested,” said Kapoor Khan, who is double vaccinated. “My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Karan Johar Image Credit: Instagram/KaranJohar

Close friend Arora also issued a similar statement, meanwhile Kapoor Khan’s spokesperson clarified with Pinkvilla that the girls were not to blame. “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.”

Gauri also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with friends Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni. Image Credit: Instagram/Gauri Khan Designs

The spokesperson further added: “As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.”

While Kapoor Khan’s building has been sealed by the BMC as is being sanitised, there has been speculation that the super spreader could have been a party hosted by Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor, which featured the two ladies, along with designer Masaba Gupta or Johar’s dinner where Kapoor Khan was present with sister Karisma Kapoor, along with Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

Image Credit: Insta/lokhandeankita