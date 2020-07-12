Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan’s COVID-19 diagnosis has prompted a dubbing studio in Mumbai that he visited for his work on ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ to shut down as a precautionary measure.
According to news reports, Bachchan was spotted, along with is co-star Amit Sadh, a few days ago for his work on web series.
Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed the news with his tweet, stating: ‘Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had, just a few days back, dubbed there for his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows.”
Bachchan tweeted on Saturday evening that he and his father have tested positive for COVID-19 and both are now admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.
The hospital authorities said in a statement that their condition is stable and they are being monitored.
‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.