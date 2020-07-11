The actor took to twitter to announced the results of his test

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan announced on Twitter late on Saturday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. Later, son Abhishek Bachchan said he had also tested positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Amitabh Bachchan said, "I have tested COVID positive... " He added that family and staff had also undergone tests while Bachchan has been shifted to a hospital.

Bachchan ended his tweet saying, "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"

Bachchan, who was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo that released on OTT platforms, will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Bhrahmastra.

He’s an avid social media user and has been posting actively on his blog and Twitter. He has been equally active on his career front even releasing a home-made short film on the importance of staying home in Mumbai during a lockdown.

The award-winning icon, who premiered his film Gulabo Sitabo on Prime Video recently, has undergone his share of health troubles.

In the past, Bachchan — who was known for his angry young man roles in films like ‘Coolie’ and ‘Zanjeer’ has been admitted into a hospital for his recurring liver problem. The actor contracted Hepatitis B virus in 1982 while undergoing treatment for a near-fatal accident on the sets of his film 'Coolie'.

According to reports, his liver lost 75 per cent of its function due to cirrhosis as one of his blood donors was incidentally carrying the Hepatitis B virus which entered his system during transfusion.

The actor, who maintains a healthy and discipline lifestyle, is a teetotaller and is known to maintain his health.

Bachchan’s COVID-19 diagnosis adds to the gloom and doom in the world of Bollywood this year in which fans are still reeling from deaths of Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

His Twitter post revealing his COVID-19 diagnosis prompted several Bollywood stars including Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Esha Deol to wish him a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Amit uncle. All my love and prayers," tweeted Kapoor.

Actress Esha Deol labelled him a fighter who wins over everything in life.

"You are a fighter. You will come out of this too. You win over everything. Tims time too, you will be fine Amit uncle," tweeted Deol.