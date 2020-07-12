Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, who tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on July 11, are now in a stable condition with ‘mild symptoms’, according to a statement from Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.
Speaking to NDTV, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, the head of critical care in Nanavati hospital, told the television channel that their condition is ‘under control’.
“Huge responsibility on our shoulders to treat the biggest icon and his son. Their condition is stable. They have mild symptoms and their vitals are under control... usually by 10-12th day, peak disease impact on body is witnessed.”
He further added: “Today would be 5th day since Amitabh ji’s symptoms had surfaced...have to watch closely for another seven days and see how the disease evolves...in the next 3 days, we will be able to see the evolution trajectory... very likely that he may remain to have a very mild version.”
The father-son duo took to Twitter on late Saturday evening to reveal that both had tested positive for COVID-19.
The other family members, including actress Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have tested negative.
Bachchan revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in a tweet in which he wrote: “I have tested COVID-19 positive... shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited.”