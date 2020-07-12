After Amitabh Bachhan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11, actor Anupam Kher has also revealed that his mother has tested positive, albeit with mild symptoms.
“This is to inform you that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi (sister-in-law) and niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive and I have tested negative,” tweeted Kher.
The BMC authorities have been informed, added the actor.
This week has revealed a slew of positive cases among Bollywood actors.
Amitabh Bachchan’s condition is now stable, said authorities from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.