After Amitabh Bachhan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11, actor Anupam Kher has also revealed that his mother has tested positive, albeit with mild symptoms.

“This is to inform you that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi (sister-in-law) and niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive and I have tested negative,” tweeted Kher.

The BMC authorities have been informed, added the actor.

This week has revealed a slew of positive cases among Bollywood actors.

Amitabh Bachchan’s condition is now stable, said authorities from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.