After Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor refuted rumours about her family testing positive for COVID-19, it’s now the turn of actress Esha Deol to slam reports that her mother Hema Malini is in the hospital.
“My mother Hema Malini is fit and fine. The news regarding her health is absolutely fake. So please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love and concern,” said Deol on her Facebook page.
On Sunday morning, several social media users claimed that the iconic actress was unwell and was being treated at a hospital in Mumbai.
Few even posted pictures claiming it was the actress lying in a hospital bed.