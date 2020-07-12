Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Sunday refuted rumours that her brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A tweet claiming that the Kapoor family, along with a few others, have the COVID-19 strain in their body, which triggered Riddhima’s refusal.
“Attention seeking??? Least verify/clarify! We are fit! We are good! Stop spreading rumours,” posted Sahni on her Instagram page, along with a screengrab of a tweet that claimed Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, along with Karan Johar and Agastya Nanda (Shweta Bachchan’s son) have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are being treated at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai since Saturday evening after testing positive for the viris.
Both father and son took to Twitter to inform their fans about their results.