YouTuber Puneet Kaur
YouTuber Puneet Kaur Image Credit: instagram.com/kaurbeautyy
YouTuber Puneet Kaur has opened up against arrested businessman Raj Kundra saying he had approached her via social media direct messaging for his mobile app, through which pornographic content produced by him was reportedly published.

The YouTuber said that after receiving message from Kundra she could not believe that it was actually him who had sent her that message and thought that it might be spam.

Raj and Shilpa 3-1626855358062
In this file photo taken on May 8, 2018 Indian Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra pose for a picture during the wedding reception of actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. Mumbai Police have arrested Kundra for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online. Image Credit: Photo by Sujit Jaiswal/AFP

“Brooooo you OGS remember our verified DM video where he reached out to me for Hotshots? I’m dead,” Kaur wrote on her Instagram story reacting to a news piece about Kundra playing a key role in making the Hotshots application.

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, has been sent into police custody till July 23.

Reacting to the news of Kundra being sent to police custody for three days, Puneet wrote in a separate story: “We literally thought it was spam when he sent that DM to me?”

Kundra was arrested on Monday night on charges of creating pornographic content and publishing the same through mobile applications.