Bollywood personalities including Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda have mourned the death of three-time National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri, popular in recent years as Dadisa in the TV series ‘Balika Vadhu’.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Sikri passed away in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest on July 16. She was 75. She had been unwell for quite some time now, suffering from complications owing to a second brain stroke. She suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke in 2018. In recent years, she won acclaim for her roles in the film ‘Badhaai Ho’.
Image Credit: PTI
Actor Manoj Bajpayee called her one of the greatest talents. “Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikri ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage. Can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre. Great craft and a graceful person!! RIP,” Bajpayee tweeted.
Image Credit: IANS
Actor Vijay Varma, who gained popularity as Moeen from the hit film ‘Gully Boy’, called her demise a loss to cinema. Varma wrote on his Instagram story: “What a force of nature she was. A true artiste. A big loss to cinema. Heartbroke.”
Image Credit: IANS
Actor Randeep Hooda simply wrote: “Rest in peace #SurekhaSikri ji”
Image Credit: AFP
Actress Divya Dutta, said that she would remember the late veteran star “very fondly”. “RIP #surekha ji. I’ll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular!” Dutta wrote along with a picture she shared of her posing with Sikri on Twitter.
Image Credit: twitter.com/divyadutta25
Actress Dia Mirza wrote on Twitter: “There is no one like her. Absolutely no one. What an extraordinary woman. An artist par excellence. Those eyes and that smile Star-struck Her craft will inspire generations of performers. Was lucky to have the chance to witness her magic in person #RIPSurekhaSikri.”
Image Credit: Insta/diamirzaofficial
Actress Nimrat Kaur shared on Twitter: “Such a stalwart, legend, an institution in herself. May her brilliance and shine break barriers in the journey ahead…. Rest in power Surekhaji.”
Image Credit: IANS
Actress and director Pooja Bhatt tweeted: “She was a force of nature if ever there was one. Hence I won’t say rest in peace but RAGE in peace Surekhaji. As you did, during your time on earth.”
Image Credit: IANS