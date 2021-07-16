1 of 9
Wishes poured in on social media from the Bollywood fraternity as superstar Katrina Kaif rang in her 38th birthday on Friday.
Veteran star Madhuri Dixit dug out a throwback picture from the time she and Kaif graced the ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’ dance reality show stage by performing together on one of Kaif’s iconic songs, ‘Chikni Chameli’. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Many happy returns of the day Katrina. Sending you lots of love and positivity.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Kaif on her birthday. She shared a picture of the ‘Race’ star and wrote, “To the Most gorgeous superstar... Happy birthday Kat... Lots of love always from Saifu and me.”
Kaif’s ‘Zero’ co-star Anushka Sharma wrote on social media, “Happy birthday Katirna! Wishing you lots of peace and happiness on your day”.
With a quirky post, Arjun Kapoor also extended his birthday wishes to Kaif. He shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen posing in front of a ‘Kay By Katrina’ (Kaif’s beauty brand) banner. “@katrinakaif - today is a good day to let everyone know who’s the new face of @kaybykatrina, right? Also, happy birthday,” he captioned the post.
Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics for her acting prowess, Kaif has established herself in Bollywood and is one of India’s highest-paid female actors. She earned commercial success in Bollywood with the romantic comedies ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ (2005) and ‘Namastey London’ (2007).
Her highest-grossing films came with the spy thriller ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and its 2017 sequel, and the action-thriller ‘Dhoom 3’ (2013), all of which rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
On the work front, Kaif has recently started the reading session for Sriram Raghavan’s next untitled film co-starring South-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She is expected to begin the shoot after she completes ‘Tiger 3’.
In addition to this, Kaif will be next seen in the highly anticipated ‘Sooryavanshi’ and horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ (pictured) co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
