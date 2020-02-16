Tara Sutaria presents a creation by Punit Balana during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 15, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Day four of Lakme Fashion Week summer-resort 2020 on Saturday saw Bollywood stars such as Shradhha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Esha Gupta and Soha Ali Khan walk the ramp as showstoppers.

Actress Alaya Furniturewala and Indian women cricket captain for ODI Mithali Raj make their debut on the ramp.

Alaya F for Sonam & Paras Modi. Image Credit: PTI

Khan walked the ramp for designer Shahin Mannan, wearing a navy flared skirt and corset, both embroidered with travel motifs.

Gupta sashayed on the ramp in a heavily embellished mini skirt, bralette and shaded sheer shirt to close the show for designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, who unveiled her ocean-inspired collection.

Nora Fatehi. Image Credit: AFP

Fresh talent Sutaria walked for designer Punit Balana wearing a pale pink silk lehenga (skirt) with tassels, a gleaming choli (top) and dupatta.

While Raj walked the ramp for designer Payal Singhal in association with Corcal Bone and Beauty while Furniturewala turned showstopper for fashion label SVA by designer duo Sonam and Paras Modi.

Tabu on the catwalk. Image Credit: ANI

The former wore a pale blush off-shoulder top and lehenga with applique and zardosi work. Singhal unveiled her SR 2020 Collection titled Parvaneh (Persian for ‘Butterfly’), applauding the free-spirited wanderer. Inspired by the chrysalis, the transitional state as a caterpillar blossoms into a butterfly, the collection expresses modernism through the language of traditional Indian art.

South Indian actress and playback singer Nithya Menen was also seen on the ramp, walking for designer Kaveri, wearing a lime green kurta with hand embroidered blooms and minimal beadwork. Ruffled sleeves and a lacy, floral hemline of the silhouette upped the ante of the kurta, which was styled with a tiered skirt and a dainty dupatta.

Esha Gupta. Image Credit: AFP

Kapoor brought the day to an end, walking for designer duo Pankaj & Niddhi. The ‘Baaghi 3’ actress wore an monochromatic off-shoulder top, wove in a technique that gave the illusion of having 3D cubicles, long fringes, paired with black denims.

Earlier on Friday, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan turned showstoppers for various designers showcasing their latest collections on the runway.

Shraddha Kapoor. Image Credit: AFP

Arora walked for designer Varun Chakkilam, wearing a deep red, sequinned, hand embroidered lehenga with 3D bird motifs. A sheer red decorated dupatta added a finishing touch to the look.

Bollywood’s power couple Basu and Grover strutted down the runway for designer Sanjukta Dutta in coordinated black outfits made from Assam silk. Grover wore an asymmetric black ensemble, detailed with woven motifs in gold. Basu rocked a lavishly crafted sari in black and gold, teamed with a ruffled blouse.

Malaika Arora for Varun Chakkilam. Image Credit: ANI

Newcomer Manjrekar glided down the runway in a panelled lehenga, lavishly detailed with Pashmina motifs, and an ornate red ‘Paan Gala’ neckline blouse with puffed sleeves. The look was completed with a sheer dupatta with scalloped hemming.

Mirza, who glided on the ramp for the fashion label House of Kotwara, wore a grey lehenga with white and gold embellishments with applique, gotta, sequins and pearl work. It was teamed with a white fully encrusted corset.

Aditi Rao Hydari for Ritu Kumar. Image Credit: AFP

Tabu turned showstopper for designer Gaurang, wearing a black and gold silk lehenga made of a whole sari. Kapoor, wearing a black linen shirt and harem pants, came on the ramp for the fashion label Chola.