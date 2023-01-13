‘Pathaan’ is billed as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s magnificent comeback vehicle after his self-imposed sabbatical, so it’s no surprise that he would choose to do something significant related to the film in Dubai -- a city that he adores and frequents.

tabloid can exclusively reveal that the actor will be at the iconic Burj Khalifa tomorrow to unveil the trailer of ‘Pathaan’, an action-adventure starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh Khan in fierce form in 'Pathaan' teaser. Check it out as Dubai plays a starring role Image Credit: Instagram/SRK

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan's trailer will be unveiled in the presence of the superstar who is known for his witty personality and larger-than-life screen presence.

“SRK has an unprecedented fan following in the UAE and we feel this activity benefits the hype that Pathaan carries today, thanks to the overwhelming love that is being showered on it by his fans and audiences alike,” said Nelson Dsouza, Vice President International Distribution, in statement obtained by Gulf News.

‘We are delighted that Shah Rukh Khan will make time to be present when the trailer plays out on one of the most significant architectural marvels of the world ... We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rukh Khan and 'Pathaan' as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa,” he added.

Khan, 57, is currently in the UAE already for the inaugural ceremony of the DP World ILT20 cricket tournament to oversee his team Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ match against Dubai Capitals.

‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a high-octane action adventure in which Khan plays the titular role. Shot partly in Dubai, the city also features prominently in the trailer. This could be your chance to see a Dubai-set action scene emblazoned on the world’s highest building. Khan is in top form in the trailer as he executes gravity-defying stunts with ease.

The movie’s trailer, which dropped earlier this week, has already clocked over 42 million views. Its songs and action sequences featuring Khan, Padukone, and John Abraham have also gained a lot of traction.