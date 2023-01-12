Bollywood superstar and co-owner of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan will be in the UAE on January 13 to attend the opening ceremony of the inaugural DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium
Khan, who is gearing up for the release of 'Pathaan' will be joined by other celebrities including American singer Jason Derulo and Indian rapper Badshah who will perform on stage for the sporting fans of this region.
It's no surprise that Khan, who's a constant visitor to Dubai, will be a part of DP World ILT20 matches since his own team Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will play in the first match of the season.
Khan is one of India's biggest cultural exports and is known for his wit and charm.
Apart from Khan, you will also witness Badshah -- who produced the official DP World ILT20 album 'Halla Halla' -- hit the stage. His other hits including 'Kala Chasma' and 'Mercy' is also for the taking. American singer Derulo will also work the crowd with his hits like 'Swalla', 'Take You Dancing' and the ubiquitous 'Jalebi Baby'.
Plus, Dwayne Bravo will put his musician’s hat on and engage the fans with his songs 'Champion' and 'Run D World'.
Tickets to the inaugural match range from Dh20 onwards. Go to the official DP World ILT20 website for booking details.