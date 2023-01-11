High-calibre players

Historically, wrist spinners have excelled in the UAE due to the large boundaries in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the head coach is hopeful that the trend continues, especially in favour of his team. “We’ve got two wrist spinners, and I’m looking forward to watch how they bowl, as they have an element of mystery to them,” he said.

The six-team franchise competition boasts off high-calibre players from around the world, and among the mix is the Gulf Giants. The Adani Sportsline-owned franchise, who open their campaign on Sunday against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, has some stalwarts like James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chriss Lynn, David Wiese and Liam Dawson.

Squad composition

Flower is quite pleased with the bunch of players at his disposal and is quietly optimistic. “Obviously we are happy with the squad composition right now. I feel like we have all our bases covered and we also have a great leader in James Vince, who I have worked with in the past.”

He further noted that the batting unit looks robust and laden with power hitters. “We have very exciting talent, Chris Lynn at the moment has been looking very good in the recent Big Bash. We also have power in the middle in the form of Hetmyer, Wiese and Overton.”