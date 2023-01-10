Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a self-imposed sabbatical from the big screen, is back in our lives with an adrenaline-fuelled action adventure ‘Pathaan’ and if the pulpy trailer is any indication, it ticks all the boxes of being a snazzy entertainer that rides high on star power and charisma.
Firstly, Dubai and the iconic Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai feature prominently in the 154-second trailer. High on testosterone, the film introduces us to its suave villain, played by the hunky John Abraham. The adage: "a movie is as good as its villain and not just its hero’ has been subscribed to the fullest here in the Siddharth Anand directorial.
Next up in the trailer is the arrival of the titular rugged hero ‘Pathaan’ (Khan) who’s all brawn and bloody bluster. When it comes to charisma and movie matinee idol draw, Khan is the absolute king of Bollywood. Just like how Tom Cruise is intrinsic to the Top Gun universe, this Bollywood superstar seems to vying for the same covetable spot. The bodaciopus Khan a great fit, but the character that intrigued us is Deepika Padukone who plays his formidable peer. She shines in the action scenes, just like her male heroes.
While the dialogues like; "It’s time for the revered and feared Pathaan to end his exile seems a bit exaggerated", there’s no denying that this terrific trio of good-looking and magnetic stars can pull it off.
Here’s the deal. The trailer is making no bones about ‘Pathaan’ being an out-and-out adrenaline adventure. The less you try to be cerebral about it, the chances of you enjoying it is magnified. And since it’s Khan, the king of charm, wit, and persona, it’s not a shabby idea to give it a worthy shot.
The trailer has already garnered 3.1 million views in just an hour of its upload.