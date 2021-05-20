Kolkata: Singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh died at AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria on Wednesday at 11 pm. She was 52.
She was admitted with COVID-19 and was put on ECMO. The 34-year-old singer's mother tested negative for COVID-19 on May 17, however, she succumbed to a cerebral stroke.
The family left with the body at around 5am on Thursday.
The 'Agar Tum Sath Ho' singer became a household name after the romantic number crooned by him titled 'Tum Hi Ho', became a massive hit.
Songs including 'Kabira', 'Suno Na Sangemarmar', 'Mast Magan, Raat Bhar', 'Humdard' and 'Samjhawan' have been equally loved by fans.