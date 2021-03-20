1 of 14
Bollywood stars are lending their star power to the fight against COVID-19, with Dharmendra to Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt appealing to fans to mask up even as cases rise in the Indian state of Maharashtra.
On March 20, Kaushal shared a picture post a workout session where he is seen wearing a face mask. The ‘Raazi’ star completed his Instagram post with a short emoticon message of folded hands and a mask, while requesting his fans to stay safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Alia Bhatt, who has already had a close brush with the coronavirus, sent out a public appeal on social media for people in Maharashtra to follow safety measures as the Indian state deals with a surge in COVID-19 numbers.
Bhatt’s appeal through her Instagram Stories comes as Maharashtra grappled with a spike in cases on Thursday, recording 25,883 new cases in a day, which is the highest daily count in the state since the pandemic hit. The highest number last year in the state, which is home to the city of Mumbai and the Bollywood film industry, was 24,886 in September.
The Bollywood actress has had a close encounter with the virus already with her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19 last week. The same day, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is the director of Bhatt’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ also reportedly tested positive. Following both incidents, the actress went into isolation until her PCR test came back as negative. Earlier, Kapoor’s mother, actress Neetu Singh Kapoor also faced her battle with virus.
Veteran star Dharmendra, who got himself vaccinated against the coronavirus on Friday evening, also appealed to his fans to mask up. The 85-year-old actor tweeted a video where he can be seen getting a shot of the vaccine on his left arm. “Tweet karte karte... josh aa gaya... aur main nikal gaya... [while Tweeting I got inspired so I set out to get a vaccine] vaccination lene... it's definitely not a show off... but to inspire you all... Friends, please take care,” Dharmendra tweeted.
He was referring to his tweet earlier in the day that he had posted to remind everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing, after Maharashtra registered a new high in COVID-19 cases the day before.
A day before the spike, veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik informed his followers on social media, that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus. The 64-year-old star took to Twitter and shared with his fans. He tweeted, “Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks.”
The alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Bollywood continues with ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who tested positive for the virus on March 13. The actor informed his fans in a social media post while reassuring that he was doing and isolating at home. “Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on,” Chaturvedi posted on his Instagram Stories.
Elsewhere, Indian National Award winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi did the responsible thing and took to his Instagram on March 12 to post a video where he confirmed he had tested positive for the virus and was checking into a hospital in Delhi. The actor also requested all those who had been in close contact with him to get tested.
Meanwhile, on March 12, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee also tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is currently under home quarantine and is on medication. A statement issued by Bajpayee’s team read: “Manoj Bajpayee has tested COVID positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in couple of months.” The statement further added that the actor was shooting for the film ‘Despatch’ which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.
Film producer Screwvala is also concerned about the rising COVID-19 cases, who took to Twitter to say: “Don’t let your guard and mask down. COVID cases are rising alarmingly. Be sensitive and sensible! #COVID-19.”
Over the past few months, despite a shutdown in Bollywood, several noted celebrities had battled the virus successfully, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. Others affected also included Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Genelia D’souza, Kanika Kapoor and more.
In September last year, famed playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, also known as SPB or Balu, passed away following complications arising from the coronavirus. The singer had tested positive for COVID-19 in August and was being treated at a private hospital in Chennai. His condition deteriorated over time prompting his doctors to put him on ventilator support.
