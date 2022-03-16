Fans have been eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s return to movies with ‘Pathaan’, and so has superstar Salman Khan. Salman, has been filming for upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’, has allegedly watched 20 minutes of raw footage of ‘Pathaan’ and it has his approval.
It has been reported that 'Pathaan' producer Aditya Chopra made Salman watch the unedited footage of the movie starring Shah Rukh. The producer is also bankrolling 'Tiger 3'.
“Adi and Salman have had multiple meetings over the last year, and are now bonding like two friends. Recently, in between the shots of 'Tiger 3', Adi Chopra took Salman along to the preview theater to show 20-minute footage of 'Pathaan' along with another 15-minute preview of his presence in the film. The filmmaker along with director Siddharth Anand has completed the VFX work on these particular sequences and hence, Adi wanted feedback on the output. Salman was blown away with what he saw on the screen," a regional entertainment website reported.
The report claimed that their source said that Salman dialed Shah Rukh and called the film “a blockbuster". “He appreciated the efforts taken by SRK to get into the action mode and congratulated him for the grand success that’s to follow in January," the source added.
Shah Rukh was spotted in Spain, sporting eight-pack abs and a new hairstyle in his physical transformation for the role in 'Pathaan'. His chiselled physique with long hair has taken the internet by storm.
'Pathaan’s' teaser was launched earlier this month. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit the theatres in January 2023.