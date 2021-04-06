Image Credit: Insta/therealkareenakapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood actor, is making headlines again. Usually, the star is in the tabloids for her fashion statements or for posing with her cute son Taimur, but this time around, Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan have been extra vigilant about keeping the face of their newborn son hidden.

However, the actor's father Randhir Kapoor accidentally shared the first pictures of him, which he quickly deleted later.

Earlier, on Women's Day, Kareena shared a monochrome tone photo on Instagram with her newborn. In the photo, Khan is seen holding her swaddled baby close to her chest and his face was covered. The actor looked as gorgeous as ever in the photo captioned, "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves."

Speaking about her second child's name, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor said earlier that Saif and she hadn't decided on a name and that they would wait till after he is born. She said this to Neha Dhupia last year on her show, What Women Want. She said at the time: “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."