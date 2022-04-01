1 of 9
April Fool’s Day, that’s the first of the month, is a day of pranks galore. Check out Bollywood celebrities who’ve pulled a fast one on one of their partners or co-stars.
Recently, ‘Jersey’ star Shahid Kapoor pulled a prank on his crew. Kapoor shared a video on Instagram that showed him yelling and requesting a cup of coffee. The actor did the trick three times, and his expression was so genuine that his teammates were terrified of him. Fearing his reaction, one person dropped the umbrella, while his associate dropped a stack of papers.
Vidya Balan is a funny lady. The stellar actress, on the sets of the movie ‘TE3N’, would reportedly make silly faces to make her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and make him forget all his dialogues.
When shooting ‘Singham Returns’, co-stars Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty pranked the cast, telling them that the set was haunted. They also got some co-conspirators to wear all-white outfits and walk about, giving everyone the heebie-jeebies.
Akshay Kumar likes to prank people. He once reportedly took his ‘Jolly LLB 2’ co-star’s phone and sent marriage proposals to her friends. We wonder what awkward conversations that led to.
Aamir Khan’s ‘joke’ wasn’t in such humour and cost him a good friend. He pretended to read his friend Juhi Chawla’s hand on the sets of a movie they were working on and spat into her palm instead. She stopped talking to him – for 15 years.
Abhishek Bachchan is the bluff master – he proved it when he duped his wife, Aishwarya Rai, into walking into a men’s washroom instead of a hotel room. Fortunately for him, she just laughed it off.
And then back to ghostly moments. Shahid Kapoor apparently teamed up with a make-up artist to scare co-star Amrita Rao on the sets of ‘Vivaah’. The make-up artist’s face was covered in glow paint and he leapt out at her, making her scream in terror.
Years later, he found another target, his ‘Shaandaar’ co-star Alia Bhatt. He targeted her with scary stories and eerie noises in an effort to frighten her.
