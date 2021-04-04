1 of 9
On Easter Sunday plenty of Bollywood celebs sent their fans for Easter Sunday over social media. Each celeb sent their wishes in different and unique ways which was quite fun and uplifting during these difficult times.
Image Credit: Insta/therealkareenakapoor
2 of 9
New mommy Kareena is having a stay-at-home Easter by enjoying yummy treats sent by her bestie Malaika Arora. She took to her social media handle and shared a pictures of the hamper. Kareena recently gave birth to her second kid just a few months back.
Image Credit: Insta/ therealkareenakapoor
3 of 9
Image Credit: Insta/arjunk_universe
4 of 9
The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star took to Instagram and posted a selfie-and extended Easter greeting. The photo sees the actor with animated bunny ears with her tongue sticking out of her mouth. She confused Easter With Christmas in her caption and wrote, "Dashing through the snow... " no no sorry wrong holiday...Happy Easter."
Image Credit: Insta/kajol
5 of 9
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Insta Story has a video wishing happy Easter Sunday and 'Peace and Love to all' written on it.
Image Credit: Insta/jacquelinef143
6 of 9
Shilpa Shetty is a celebrity who never misses any of her Sunday foodie sessions. And this Sunday was no different. She celebrated Easter Sunday with a culinary feast sorrounded by family. Keeping the coronavirus situation in mind, the 45 year old actress stayed home and ordered in from Bastian, Mumbai. She shared pics of the event on her Instagram.
Image Credit: Instagram/theshilpashetty
7 of 9
Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared an incredibly sweet photo of Easter eggs as they had animated faces of his mom, kids and himself. The text on the photo read, "Happy Easter...Love- The Johars."
Image Credit: twitter/@karanjohar
8 of 9
Amitabh Bachchan posted Easter wishes with a twist, a still from his film Amar Akbar Anthony which showcased Easter Day celebrations.
Image Credit: twitter/ @SrBachchan
9 of 9
Anil Kapoor also wished a happy Easter as he said with this special day comes new life and hope.
Image Credit: twitter/@AnilKapoor