1 of 5
Buckle up, as a host of Bollywood actresses will be seen taking on action avatars on the big screen. While Disha Patani will engage in high-voltage action in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’, Katrina Kaif is undergoing stunt training for her film ‘Tiger 3’. Deepika Padukone will perform a few big stunts in ‘Fighter’ and ‘Pathan’, while Kangana Ranaut has promised never-before action in ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Tejas’. Here’s a look at the actresses who will engage in action sequences in upcoming films:
Image Credit: Supplied and GN Archives
2 of 5
Disha Patani in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’: Fitness enthusiast Patani shared a video of jaw-dropping stunts that she performs in the Salman Khan-starrer action drama ‘Radhe’ a few weeks back, on Instagram. In the video, she is seen doing backflips, cartwheels, flips and swinging. If there was ever any doubt of her fitness levels, the video provies otherwise.
Image Credit: Insta/dishapatani
3 of 5
Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’ and ‘Pathan’: Padukone shares screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film ‘Fighter’ and the filmmaker has planned lots of action sequences for both stars. The actress will also be taking part in elaborate action sequences in ‘Pathan’, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. Fans did get a taste of her action skills in ‘Race 2’. We can guarantee, Padukone won’t disappoint.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone
4 of 5
Kangana Ranaut in ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Tejas’: Ranaut has been posting action stills from the set of ‘Dhaakad’ for a while now and her fans surely are excited. She also plays the role of an Air Force Fighter Pilot in ‘Tejas’ and put up a video of her climbing a rope wall for the film on Instagram that had everyone gasping.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 5
Katrina Kaif in ‘Tiger 3’: As per reports, Kaif is training with a South Korean crew to master stunts for the latest film in the blockbuster ‘Tiger’ franchise starring Salman Khan. She is learning kickboxing and combat skills from experts.
Image Credit: Facebook/Katrina Kaif