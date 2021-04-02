1 of 10
As Bollywood star Ajay Devgn rang in his 52nd birthday on Friday, actors including Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt extended heartfelt wishes on social media.
Probably the most important greeting came from Devgn’s wife. Kajol posted a picture on Instagram of her hubby holding a camera. “Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera ... Doing what makes him happiest!” she wrote. “Happy Birthday... Today and always.”
The couple have been married for 22 years and have two children: Nysa and Yug Devgn.
Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and sent good wishes on Devgn’s birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness! Looking forward to watching #TheBigBull!!”
“My dearest dearest AJ -you are not only a good actor but a great friend too. I wish you a fantastic birthday - time to reunite soon - and do loads of Dhamaal...... love you @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn,” tweeted Riteish Deshmukh.
Devgn’s ‘Lajja’ and ‘Total Dhamaal’ co-star Dixit Nene shared a picture with the birthday boy and sent warm greetings on the special occasion. “Wish you a Happy birthday @ajaydevgn. From #Lajja to #TotalDhamaal it’s always a wonderful experience working with you,” she tweeted.
Sanjay Dutt shared a photo with Devgn as they posed for a photoshoot and extended birthday greetings on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy Birthday brother @ajaydevgn! Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness. Love you!”
Devgn has been part of multiple blockbuster films and franchises, and has carved out a niche for himself through his diverse projects. He can be termed as one of the most influential actors of Bollywood and has appeared in over a hundred Hindi films. In 2016, the actor was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to the world of Hindi cinema.
Devgn has been busy working on projects including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Devgn plays a significant role in the film starring Alia Bhatt. The film reunites Devgn with Bhansali (pictured) 22 years after the blockbuster ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (1999), which also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
He also teams up with Bhatt again in South Indian action film ‘RRR’ (pictured) and stars in the sports drama ‘Maidaan’, both scheduled to release later this year.
