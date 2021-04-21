Late music composer-singer Wajid Khan’s wife, Kamalrukh Khan, has moved the Bombay High Court regarding her husband’s will and has sought a permanent injunction against his brother Sajid Khan and his mother. Khan died last year due to COVID-19.
According to reports, Wajid’s wife claims that her late husband made his will in 2012 in which she and her children were the sole beneficiaries.
Khan’s widow has claimed that her brother-in-law and her mother-in-law were trying to acquire her husband’s wealth and edging her out.
She has reportedly filed an application seeking interim reliefs and sought an order for a permanent injunction restraining Khan’s mother and brother from alienating her or claiming third-party rights in the property.
Wajid’s wife and her in-laws always had a troubled relationship and were living separately from her husband and his family. The couple were separated and had filed for divorce, but they were yet to get a decree.
Recently, it was revealed that Sajid Khan’s wife had donated one of her kidney’s to her brother-in-law because they were a match.
The sibling duo Sajid-Wajid were one of Bollywood’s leading music composers for most of Salman Khan’s recent films and has scored music for his films including ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Jai Ho’.