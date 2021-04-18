1 of 10
Bollywood dramas have been scarce at the cinemas lately, but real life is making up for it with a scandal brewing that has left everyone grabbing the popcorn. Kartik Aaryan’s ouster from ‘Dostana 2’ came as a shock to fans and many industry insiders who were taken aback when the actor was dropped from the Bollywood project, with Karan Johar’s production house putting out a rare statement confirming the story. Spats are commonplace in the industry but not after a lead actor has already shot portions of the film. So what really went down? We have a look:
Rumour has it: Hours before the official statement dropped on April 16 by Dharma Productions, stories were already doing the rounds with ‘insiders’ being quoted by the press stating that Aaryan had been dropped from the film despite shooting for the project, along with Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya, who is being launched by Dharma Productions.
Just what happened: While Aaryan has remained mum on the whole drama, insiders have stated after 20 days of shooting, the actor started to have reportedly have issues with the script and was unhappy with the whole production. “Dharma Productions has been in touch with Kwan Talent Management Agency, who manages Kartik. But there was no reply for dates,” a source was quoted by IANS.
Was Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan’s history a reason: Two years ago, rumour mill was abuzz in Bollywood that Aaryan and Kapoor had secretly dated. While neither side confirmed the news, Aaryan had been spotted with Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor in Goa for a holiday. However, the two parted ways since and speculation was a level of discomfort between the stars. Yet, many insiders dismissed this saying both Kapoor and Aaryan are professionals and that could have hardly been a reason for the latter star’s outster.
What did Dharma Productions say: Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions posted an Instagram note on April 16 to officially announce that actor Aaryan will no longer star in the filmmaker’s upcoming ‘Dostana 2’. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence — we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.” According to unconfirmed reports, Dharma Productions has also decided not to collaborate with the actor in future. Aaryan has kept mum so far.
Did they make it Instagram official: While Aaryan was still buddies with Johar (pictured) on Instagram, it appears that the filmmaker has decided to unfollow the star and end matters. It is to be noted that this isn’t the first time Johar has unfollowed people on social media. After his spat with Ranaut, he distanced himself from her and following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last June, the media backlash was enough for him to unfollow just about everybody on social media.
Why is Rajput being dragged into this spat: Well, the late actor’s controversial death last year (he reportedly died by suicide) has stirred up a hornet’s nest in Bollywood, calling into question filmmakers such as Johar who reportedly don’t help outsiders break into the industry but rather choose to promote star kids. Soon after Dharma Productions made things official in the Aaryan ouster, people on social media started slammed Johar’s company, alleging nepotism. Fans are also threatening to boycott ‘Dostana 2’ and Bollywood itself. Such was the backlash that the comments section on the Dharma Productions official Twitter account was soon disabled.
How is Kangana Ranaut involved: Good question. Ranaut and Johar have been at loggerheads ever since she went on his talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and called him the “flagbearer of nepotism” in Bollywood. Ranaut has been very vocal about nepotism and groupism in the film industry and even spoke out against it when Rajput died in June last year. Naturally, she had something to say this time around as well. “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo [Johar] and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures...,” tweeted Ranaut.
Ranaut also had a message for Aaryan that read: “Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars.... after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also.” She continued: “Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love.”
Is ‘Dostana 2’ really a big deal: The film is a sequel to the 2008 film, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The film told the story of two men who pretend to be homosexual to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love. She has feelings for someone else. The first installment was a massive box office success and fans have long been demanding a new story be written.
