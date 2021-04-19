1 of 12
Manju Warrier plays the lead in ‘Chathurmukham’ and claims that her debut production, also starring actor Sunny Wayne, is a departure from the usual horror tropes and doesn’t feature any lady in a white sari shrieking for attention. It’s not your usual fright-fest, but it is a cautionary tale on the perils of modern technology, she explained. “We have stayed away from the usual clichés like a creepy lady with an evil laughter and blood-soaked teeth … This movie belongs to the techno-horror genre and shows how technology which has invaded our space and our current reality can take a dark twist. We are entering a new realm of story telling with this one,” said Warrier in an interview with Gulf News.
For those in the dark, techno-horror films are a sub-genre of horror fiction where the creeps and chills usually come from science and technology. Warrier, who is often credited as Malayalam cinema’s first ‘lady superstar’ who has given established heroes such as Mohanalal and Mammootty stiff competition at the box-office, was intrigued by this genre and its potential.
‘Chathurmukham’, meaning four faces, is her attempt to showcase never-seen-before stories. “It’s an organic story of a woman who’s a social-media addict. That’s all she does. Her entire life is an open book on her social media accounts. And the movie explore how a thing that she’s addicted to turns against her and takes a horrific twist,” said Warrier over the phone. She plays the tech-savvy Tejaswini, an IT professional, who bears the brunt of technology turning monstrous.
Warrier, a former Indian classical dancer, is proudly old-school when asked about why she chose to release her film in cinemas as opposed to a direct premiere on an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform. Superstar Mohnalal released his highly-anticipated thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ directly onto an OTT platform, bypassing the traditional theatrical route. Recently, actor Fahadh Faasil also released his widely-acclaimed macabre family drama ‘Joji’ on web. But Warrier feels that her debut production ‘Chathurmukham’ wouldn’t be a good OTT fit and it would have been a disservice to the film had it not enjoyed a theatrical release. “‘Chathurmukham’ is a film that needs to be experienced in the cinemas and big screens alone … For a film to be truly enjoyed, it has to be watched in the cinemas. Also, for an actor and a producer, it’s the ultimate sign of success if a film’s final destination is the cinemas. Honestly, I feel complete as an actor and a producer, when a film releases in the cinemas first,” said Warrier.
With ‘Chathurmukham’, Warrier completes 26 years in the Malayalam film industry. But ask her about this momentous career milestone, she’s characteristically self-effacing. Warrier was on top of her acting game when she got married to Malayalam actor Dileep and embarked on an artistic exile. But her self-imposed sabbatical from movies ended when she divorced him and made her comeback with an assured turn as a disillusioned housewife in ‘How Old Are You’ in 2014. Her exit from movies had caused an uproar in Kerala by fans who couldn’t believe that their beloved idol wanted to embrace domesticity over career. “Honestly, I don’t know how I lasted for 26 years … I have only had seven or eight years of active experience in cinema. In today’s generation, there are so many actress who are so accomplished when compared to me. Remember, I had a 14-year-old gap in between. So even today, I feel the least experienced among young women who have done so well,” said Warrier. While she isn’t letting the staggering statistic overwhelm her, she believes it is her beloved fans who gave her such a long shelf life as an artist. “I truly feel blessed to be welcomed back into the world of cinema with such open arms. While I appreciate the magnitude of staying relevant for so long, it’s my fans who took a leap of faith in me,” said Warrier.
Just like how her fans took a leap of faith in her, Warrier is paying it forward by turning producer with a hugely experimental film such as ‘Chathurmukham’. The widely-adored star, who enjoys an immense goodwill among Malayalai movie fans, is aware that her production debut strays far from the usual formulaic family dramas. “And so far, the response to my debut production has been amazing. Perhaps, the fact this film doesn’t preach to the social media addicts worked in our favour,” said Warrier.
She describes herself as a hands-on producer who loves working with like-minded individuals whose wavelengths match. In her eyes, her gender did not come into play. “It doesn’t matter if a film is backed and produced by a male or female … I don’t believe in gender-coding and demarcating cinema as male-female. Having said that, it’s heartening to see so many women actors turn producers … I had a very transparent team working in ‘Chathurmukham’. While I was aware of what was happening throughout the making of the film, I felt confident that they would break my fall and they didn’t disappoint,” said Warrier.
Like many producers, Warrier had to face the brunt of the pandemic while shooting for ‘Chathurmukham’. “We had to stop shooting right in the middle of the schedule. There was a lot of uncertainty around us and we didn’t know when we will be able to resume shoot … But this pandemic has taught us to remain calm and made us realise that we live in a different world now. We have learnt how to remain protected as we lead our daily lives. We have learnt the power of praying and remaining hopeful … All of us were filming so responsibly at all points,” said Warrier.
While Indian cinema, most pointedly Bollywood, is often blasted for promoting nepotism and encouraging star kids born into acting dynasties, Warrier seems to be a producer who’s keen on promoting new voices and new talents. ‘Chathurmukham’ is directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V who quit their job as IT professionals to pursue their filming ambitions. “They bring such a new energy into cinema … Just like how excited I am about the variety of roles that are coming my way, I am witnessing so many good changes where newcomers, new directors and new filmmakers are spinning their dreams in cinema … It’s a great time to be an actor today,” said Warrier.
‘Chathurmukham’ also features actor Sunny Wayne in a crucial role. “He’s one of the most experienced actors in Malayalam cinema and is an absolute team player. He was a pleasure to work with,” said Warrier, who was actively involved in the casting choices of her debut production. In a separate interview with Gulf News, Wayne described Warrier as one of Kerala's most inspiring and effortless actors. Working with Warrier was on his bucket list.
While her latest film shows Warrier playing a social media addict, who’s hooked onto technology, the actress claims she isn’t one in reality. “I am not a social media addict and I log onto my social media accounts only if I have something to say or a film to promote. I am quite detached and can easily live without my phone. I don’t think many can claim that ... This movie may provoke you into thinking about how addicted we can get to technology,” said Warrier with a laugh.
