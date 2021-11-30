Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Instagram.com/vickykaushal09 and Instagram.com/katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may be tight-lipped about their impending wedding, but the ‘Uri’ actor’s late-night visits to his alleged partner’s place is not helping matters either as rumours gained further momentum.

According to reports, Kaushal was spotted leaving Kaif’s home on the night of November 29. The ‘Udham Singh’ star was wearing dark glasses and a mask in a bid to keep a low profile.

But no matter what they do, alleged details about their impending wedding in Rajasthan on December 7,8 and 9 keep trickling in. The last we heard, actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Kabir Khan and Kaif’s close friends are all set to take part on their special day. Apparently, there’s also a no-phone policy being employed.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Image Credit: Instagram.com/katrinakaif and Instagram.com/vickykaushal

Some reports also claim the couple will first have a court marriage in Mumbai before heading to royal palace-hotel Six Sense Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in the first week of December. Those reporters who have the ears to the ground claim the celebrity couple have booked rooms in over 45 hotels to accommodate their guests.

Just like Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma’s wedding, Kaif’s life is also being closely monitored. Pictures of her mother Suzanne Turquotte shopping in Mumbai with Kaushal have also been doing the rounds. It was also reported that Kaushal’s cousin has categorically denied any wedding taking place in his family, but the rumours show no signs of dying down.

Deepika Padukone wedding Image Credit: Instagram.com/ranveersingh

It has also been reported that the mehendi [henna] preparation for Kaif’s wedding has already begun with the bride using a special type of henna called the Sojat Mehendi from Jodhpur’s Pali district for her special day.

The couple was initially planning a destination wedding, but decided against it due to the global pandemic and the fear of travel complications.

On the work front, Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw’s biopic. Top producer-director Karan Johar’s has also roped him in for ‘Takht’.

Poster of Takht Image Credit: Supplied

Kaif has films including ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and director Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero movie in the pipeline.

During a recent visit to Dubai, Kaif spoke about money matters at a banking event.

“I don’t like talking about it money at all … But I do surround myself with experts in that field,” said Kaif in an interview ahead of her appearance in an event organised by HSBC Bank in Dubai on November 17.