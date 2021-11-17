Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Bollywood actress and self-made star Katrina Kaif may be one of Bollywood’s top earners with a net worth of over Rs2 billion, but she is reluctant to talk about money or how she made it into the big league. But Kaif did reveal a few insider secrets to Gulf News in an exclusive interview.

“I don’t like talking about it money at all … But I do surround myself with experts in that field,” said Kaif in an interview ahead of her appearance in an event organised by HSBC Bank in Dubai on November 16.

The bankable actress, who grew up outside India and ruled Bollywood for over a decade despite her questionable grasp over Hindi, urged everyone to surround themselves with a team of financial experts and that route has worked for her splendidly.

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif at the LAUNCH THE GLOBAL INDIAN PULSE event on 17th November, 2021. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“Trust your professionals who are reliable and are experienced in their field. I have a team of experts around me and we all need experts in today’s lives. Even to file your income tax, it must be done meticulously by an expert,” said Kaif. She was on call to discuss the HSBC Global Indian Pulse Survey, which documented the investment patterns of affluent UAE-based Indians. When it comes to saving and investment, her philosophy is painfully simple.

“My rule of thumb is to enjoy life, but don’t be foolish,” said Kaif. She treads the middle path when it comes to making her own investments.

“You have to first see and measure what your appetite for risk is in case of saving money and securing a safe future. If you like to play it safe then invest only in extremely reliable stocks … You have to do what works for you,” said Kaif.

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif at the LAUNCH THE GLOBAL INDIAN PULSE event on 17th November, 2021. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The self-made actress, whose latest film ‘Sooryanvanshi’ is a blockbuster and has surpassed the Rs100 million mark, is one of Bollywood most enterprising and successful stars. Recently, she launched her own beauty empire and invested in a cosmetic start-up whose value increased exponentially. She famously invested Rs20 million in 2018 and after the IPO, her investment has increased to Rs220 million earlier this week.

“My beauty line is my passion and I truly believe that you should dabble in a business only if you are passionate about it,” said Kaif.

According to reports, Kaif allegedly charges roughly Rs 110 million for a film and charges over Rs60-70 million for her brand endorsements.

“The main thing that has worked for me is that I am never looking behind, I am always looking ahead asking myself the hard questions about what I truly love and what I feel or resonate with me,” said Kaif.