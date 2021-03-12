1 of 10
Fatima Sana Shaikh has taken on the viral #DontRush dance challenge that first went viral among Bollywood circles when heart-throb Vicky Kaushal did his own rendition. Shaikh has been known to post videos of herself dancing and is one of many celebrities who take their groove as seriously as their acting. Here’s a look at some of the top dancers in Bollywood.
Shaikh’s ‘Dangal’ co-star Sanya Malhotra is trained in contemporary dance and ballet. She often posts clips on social media dancing in various styles.
Actor Hrithik Roshan’s dance moves from his 2000 debut movie ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ are the stuff of legend and are often done today. The star is known for being a flexible dancer and still has all the best moves in his latest films.
Tiger Shroff and Roshan danced together for the song ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ in their movie ‘War’ and the similarities between their styles are clear. Shroff has said in the past that Roshan served as an inspiration for him and it’s no wonder he has the similar energetic and dynamic energy as the older actor.
South Indian multi-hyphenate Prabhudeva is a renowned dancer. One of his top performances was the energetic Michael Jackson-inspired ‘Mukkala Mukabla’ from the 1998 movie ‘Kadhalan’. The director and actor has made a name for himself thanks to his unique and ahead-of-its-time dance style.
Shahid Kapoor has had a bright career with unique films such as ‘Haider’, ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Kaminey’. But before he was exploring acting, he was a professional dancer! Kapoor was 10 when he joined famed choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance academy. He went on to become a background dancer before joining cinema.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been off the Bollywood radar for a bit but it’s no doubt that once we returns she will bring her graceful dances to the screen once more. The actress and former beauty queen made her mark as a dancer with performances such as ‘Nimbooda’ from the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and ‘Dola Re Dola’ from ‘Devdas’.
The movie ‘Devdas’ had another prolific dancer — Madhuri Dixit Nene. The veteran movie star is known as Bollywood’s ‘dancing diva’. She took an interest in dance from a young age and trained in the traditional Indian dance form of Kathak for eight years.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: The real-life couple have starred in a number of movies together and are known for their electric on-screen chemistry. Another thing that’s unique to them is their love for dance. They’re phenomenal dancers on their own, but when they get together it’s often a party for two — a case in point being their latest funny dance video promoting a new line of clothes.
Katrina Kaif is popular all over the world for her beauty and roles in blockbusters such as ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ and ‘Race’. Apart from that she’s also known for her strong dance skills that she has displayed in tracks including ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Dhoom Machale Dhoom’. In a recent video, Kaif showed her funny side when she recreated a wacky dance by Hollywood actor Jack Black!
