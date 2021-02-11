Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: twitter.com/KanganaTeam

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has issued an ultimatum to Twitter claiming she’s going to quit the microblogging site and join India’s home-grown app Koo.

Her declaration comes days after the site deleted Ranaut’s posts about farmers’ protests in India and restricted several of her inflammatory tweets. Twitter had also recently temporarily suspended her account, before reinstating it. Ranaut, who’s a serial social media user, has over 3 million Twitter followers.

“Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there. Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapp,” tweeted Ranaut on February 10. Koo App is being touted as the Indian alternative to Twitter.

Her plug of Koo App came after she called out Twitter founder Jack Dorsey for withholding accounts and restricting her tweets.

“Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice (Who has made you Chief Justice)? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That’s not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you?” wrote Ranaut.

Her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was permanently suspended last year for allegedly promoting hate speech.

Ranaut’s open rejection of Twitter comes after a series of attacks against it.