Kangana Ranaut claims she's better at stunts than Tom Cruise, a day after calling herself a better actor than Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and ‘Wonder Woman’ actress Gal Gadot.

On Tuesday, sharing an old news story about the ‘Manikarnika’ action director praising her skills, she wrote, "Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho (liberals are confused) renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ... Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo (read this and weep)."

Kangana attached her tweet with a news report in which Nick Powell stated that "at times Kangana pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise."

On February 9, Ranaut took to her Twitter page and shared a few unseen stills from ‘Thalaivi’ and compared herself with Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. The ‘Queen’ actor stated: “Massive transformation alert. The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”

From ‘Thalaivi’ to ‘Dhaakad’, the actress has undergone a dramatic shift in weight. Ranaut gained several pounds to get into the skin of her character as film star turned politician J Jayalalithaa in ‘Thalaivi’.

After being trolled for comparing herself to Meryl Streep and Tom Cruise, Kangana backed her claims. “I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad,” she tweeted.

After Kangana’s post, Twitterati went into a frenzy, calling the Queen actress narcissistic.