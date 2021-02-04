Two tweets by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut have been removed for allegedly violating the website’s policies.
Both the posts were related to the farmers’ protests in India, and their removal comes after the actress has blasted singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg for their comments on the issue.
“We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” Twitter said in a statement.
One tweet, considered derogatory and pulled down by the platform, was one where she referred to several Indian cricketers as “Dhobi ka Kutta” (laundry man’s dog). The other one pulled down was for Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu.
Earlier, pop star Rihanna had tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” with a link to an article about the internet ban in several border districts of Delhi. Ranaut and numerous other Indians have reacted with outrage at her supposed interference in Indian issues.
In January, Ranaut had said that her Twitter account had been restricted temporarily.
It came after she slammed the creators of the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Tandav’ and said that it was “time to take their heads off” for allegedly insulting Hindu deities.
